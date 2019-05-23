Secretary of Security Council of Armenia assures results of his recent US visit will be visible soon

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan positively assesses his recent visit to the United States of America.

At a briefing with reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, Grigoryan said the visit can be divided into 2 parts.

“I met with US President’s special advisor Fiona Hill in the White House during which we discussed the development of the Armenian-American relations and the more effective use of the existing opportunities. Regarding the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, I highlighted the US role as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group and a country supporting peace”, Armen Grigoryan said.

Grigoryan said the United States is ready to support Armenia’s reforms, in particular those being carried out in the police system.

Armen Grigoryan informed that he also had a chance to meet with the Armenian community. “I visited California, attended the Innovate Armenia event where I had a chance to discuss the issue of further intensifying the cooperation with the community”.

The Secretary of the Security Council also assured that the results of his US trip will be visible soon.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan