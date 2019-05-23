Police chief labels State Oversight Service’s accusations as “populist”

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Colonel Valery Osipyan has labeled the statement of the State Oversight Service claiming to have uncovered internal procurement violations at the police as “populist”.

State Oversight Service (SOS) Acting Director Argishti Kyaramyan had earlier said that they have discovered violations committed by police in the procurement process of license plates of vehicles. He said the violations have taken place since 2008, and even took place during Osipyan’s tenure.

“The explanation that the acting director of the SOS has issues carries a populist nature, I suppose. I don’t find it appropriate to speak at this stage. The still ongoing investigation, they are trying to present alleged accusations to people,” Osipyan told reporters.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan