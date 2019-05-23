Secretary of Security Council lauds “active” cooperation with Russia

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said he actively cooperates with his Russian counterpart and there are no problems whatsoever.

Speaking to reporters after the May 23 Cabinet meeting, Grigoryan was asked whether he is considered in Russia to be a “western” politician because years earlier he participated in anti-Russian demonstrations.

“This question, I believe, is around 1 year old, I do not see any problems in the Armenian-Russian relations. We are actively working on my level, I am in active contacts with my colleague, we’ve already had three meetings, soon on June 18th we will meet in Russia, and there will also possibly be a visit of Nikolay Patrushev [Russia’s Secretary of Security Council] to Armenia, this issue is being negotiated, we will specify further,” Grigoryan said.

