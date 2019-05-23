Armenia, Djibouti establish diplomatic relations

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Djibouti have established diplomatic relations.

The ceremony took place May 22 at the Permanent Representation of Armenia in the United Nations , the foreign ministry said.

The joint declaration was signed between Armenia’s Permanent Representative Mher Margaryan and Djibouti’s Permanent Representative Mohamed Siad Doualeh.

The officials then talked about cooperation in the international arena, namely within the UN and the La Francophonie, as well as enhancement of partnership between Armenia and countries of the African continent.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan