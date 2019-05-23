PM hopes for “entirely Armenian” consumer electronics, home appliances production

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has addressed IMG Group’s commencement of manufacturing at the Merdzavan factory.

The consumer electronics and home appliances manufacturer opened its plant in December 2018 in the Armenian town and will soon introduce the first ever Armenian-made TV sets under the ADAMIAN brand.

Speaking at today’s Cabinet meeting, the PM said this is the first time that home appliances are assembled in Armenia, in both Soviet and independence times.

Pashinyan expressed hope that with time the home appliances will be manufactured in Armenia not with imported equipment, but with locally made details, and the devices will be considered to be entirely Armenian-made.

