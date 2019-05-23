‘In fact we have such concerns’ – Secretary of Security Council on PM’s statement regarding possible conspiracies

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan commented on the recent statement of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding the possible conspiracies.

Asked what conspiracy Pashinyan was talking about, Armen Grigoryan said: “The PM talked about it as clear as possible, in fact we have such concerns. Of course by openly speaking about that has certain restrictions. What was possible to openly say, was stated, but as for the rest, we will talk about it if necessary”, he told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting.

Asked whether these conspirators are domestic or foreign forces, the Secretary of the Security Council said: “In the 21st century, it’s difficult to divide the domestic and the foreign, they are interconnected with each other in some sense, quite often the domestic processes have a foreign influence”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan