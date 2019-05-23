OSCE conducts monitoring at Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office conducted a regular monitoring of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on May 22 at the direction of the Baghanis village, Tavush Province.

The Ministry of Defense said from the Armenian side the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic. No ceasefire violations were recorded during the monitoring.

Within the framework of the border monitoring, the OSCE officials were briefed on the existing situation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the statistics of Azerbaijani ceasefire violations.

The OSCE officials thanked the Armenian side for the information and said they will include it in their report.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan