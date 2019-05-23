Yerevan to have new $15,5 million worth amusement park

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has granted a company import customs and tax privileges for the construction of an amusement park in Yerevan.

Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan said at a Cabinet meeting today that Park Group is planning to build a family amusement park in Yerevan, featuring the latest generation European-made carousels and attractions.

The 1st stage commissioning will take place in Q4 of 2019.

Khachatryan said the company plans to invest around 7,5 billion drams (around 15,5 million dollars).

Moreover, 350 workplaces will be opened during three years.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan