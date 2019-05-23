Early elections of mayors to take place in two Armenian towns

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Early elections of mayors will take place in the towns of Getap (Shirak Province) and Vanevan (Gegharkunik Province), the government approved during a Cabinet meeting today.

Mayor of Getap Gor Stepanyan was elected to office in 2016 and stepped down on April 19, 2019, vacating the position.

Norayr Harutyunyan, the Mayor of Vanevan who served since June of 2018, has been suspended from duties by the local town council on April 13th for failing to convene town hall meetings for 6 months.

The elections will take place September 29, 2019.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan