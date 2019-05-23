Armenian minister, Georgian Ambassador discuss opportunities to strengthen economic partnership

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Tigran Khachatryan had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Armenia George Saganelidze, the ministry told Armenpress.

The sides highlighted the importance of taking joint actions in areas which affect the populations’ welfare.

The Armenian minister and the Georgian Ambassador discussed the framework of upcoming economic events and meetings. In particular, they discussed issues relating to the agenda of the upcoming session of the Armenian-Georgian inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation.

The Ambassador provided information about certain upcoming economic events to take place in Georgia.

The officials also exchanged views on the prospects of increasing the trade turnover volumes between Armenia and Georgia, including the opportunities to implement regional projects and the ways to more effectively use the privileged regimes.

