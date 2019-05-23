Armenian PM’s spouse to participate in Eurasian Media Forum in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister, editor-in-chief of the Armenian Times daily, will take part in the 16th Eurasian Media Forum in Almaty on May 23-24 at the invitation of chairwoman of the Upper house (Senate) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian PM’s spouse will deliver speech at the Forum.

During the visit Anna Hakobyan will have a private meeting with Dariga Nazarbayeva, as well as will meet with the Armenian community representatives.

The Eurasian Media Forum is being held in Kazakhstan for already 15 years. It has become a leading platform for dialogue in the Eurasian region. The annual Forum brings together the most significant figures of politics, economics, social issues and, in particular, the media.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan