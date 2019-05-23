LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-05-19

LONDON, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 2.09% to $1781.50, copper price down by 0.90% to $5957.00, lead price down by 0.33% to $1804.00, nickel price up by 0.59% to $11970.00, tin price up by 0.21% to $19390.00, zinc price up by 0.49% to $2568.00, molybdenum price stood at $26566.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.