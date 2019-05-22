PM Pashinyan receives Nobel Prize winner in physiology and medicine Harald Zur Hausen

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Nobel Prize winner in physiology and medicine Harald Zur Hausen on May 22.

The PM greeted the prominent scientist and highly assessed his contribution to the development of global healthcare. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Government of Armenia highlights implementation of safe and effective vaccinations for preventing infectious diseases among the population and the impressive achievements and experience of Harald Zur Hausen in this sphere will be very useful, fostering the increase of the level of public awareness.

As RAMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nobel Prize winner Harald Zur Hausen noted that he is glad to visit Armenia, meet with the PM, and being in Armenia for the first time, he is impressed by the warm hospitability. Referring to global healthcare challenges, Harald Zur Hausen said that in his opinion, vaccination is one of the best preventive measures of infectious diseases and it’s very important to inform people in the proper way.

The interlocutors exchanged views in the effects of vaccination and raising public awareness.

Harald Zur Hausen is a German virologist and professor emeritus. He has done research on cancer of the cervix, where he discovered the role of papilloma viruses, for which he received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2008. He is in Armenia in the sidelines of the event “Nobel days in Yerevan” and on May 23 will present a report “Link between Nutritional infections and common human cancer” at Yerevan State Medical University.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan