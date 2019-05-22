 Stanislav Zas to assume CSTO Secretary General’s post from January 1, 2020

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization approved to nominate Stanislav Zas for the position of Secretary General of the structure, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan told ARMENPRESS.

She added that he will assume the post starting from January 1, 2020.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan also participated in the session that took place in Kirgizstan, Bishkek.

On November 2, 2018, by the initiative of the Armenian side, CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov was recalled from the position of CSTO Secretary General. Yuri Khachaturov was charged with Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia within the framework of the March 1 case.

