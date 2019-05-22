Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-05-19

YEREVAN, 22 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 479.64 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.86 drams to 535.66 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.47 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.95 drams to 607.85 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 86.25 drams to 19602.13 drams. Silver price up by 0.25 drams to 222.52 drams. Platinum price down by 14.38 drams to 12506.25 drams.