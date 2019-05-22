Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 May

President of Artsakh holds working consultation


STEPANAKERT, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on May 22 convened a working consultation with the participation of the mayor of Stepanakert and the heads of the republic's regional administrations to discuss issues related to the implementation of a number of socioeconomic projects, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Special attention was paid to the spheres of agriculture and construction.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials were present at the consultation.

