Gallup survey: 74.1% of respondents positively assess last 100 days of activity of Pashinyan’s government

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. 74.1% of the respondents of the survey conducted by GALLUP International Association positively assessed the last 100 days of activity of the Armenian government led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, MPG LLC Director Aram Navasardyan said during a press conference.

“We ask the citizen to assess the 100 days in office of Pashinyan’s government. 53.8% of the respondents said they rather assess positively, and 20.3% said they assess it as completely positive”, Navasardyan said.

57.7% said they agree with the appointments made by Pashinyan in the new government.

The survey has been conducted in Armenia from April 30 to May 9. 1108 citizen participated in the survey.

