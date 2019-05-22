Armenian citizens injured in Italy tourist bus crash

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian citizens are among the victims of a May 22 tourist bus crash on the Siena-Florence highway in Italy, the Armenian Embassy in Italy reported.

The severity of the injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

The embassy said it is in contact with authorities.

The bus was carrying 60 tourists from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia and other countries.

The cause of the crash wasn’t reported.

The total number of the injured wasn’t immediately clear also.

There were no reports on fatalities.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan