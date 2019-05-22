Tavush’s Hayk Chobanyan enjoys highest approval rating among governors of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. According to a survey conducted by Gallup International Association, Governor of Tavush Hayk Chobanyan has the highest approval rating among Armenian governors.

The survey results were presented by MPG Director Aram Navasardyan at a press conference.

Since 2011 MPG is an exclusive representative of the GALLUP International Association in Armenia.

Chobanyan garnered a total of an averaged 4 points. The survey used a 1 to 5 scale, 5 being the highest point.

Governor of Gegharkunik Gnel Sanosyan and Governor of Aragatsotn Davit Gevorgyan follow Chobanyan with 3,8 points.

The lowest approval rating, 2,7, received Trdat Sargsyan, the Governor Vayots Dzor.

The survey was conducted from April 30 to May 9. 1108 citizens participated.

