CSTO Foreign Ministerial Meeting kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministerial Council Meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has kicked off in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan posted a group photo online showing the foreign ministers of the 7 member states.

Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is in attendance.

“Issues of the council’s agenda will be discussed, including issues which relate to the appointment of a Secretary General and all the steps in the event of an early termination of a Secretary General’s duties that are aimed at filling this legal gap”, Naghdalyan had said earlier.

The position of CSTO Secretary General remains vacant after Armenian general Yuri Khachaturov was dismissed in November, 2018. Khachaturov was recalled by Armenia for criminal proceedings regarding the 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan, when the general was serving in the Armenian military.

