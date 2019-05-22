Armenian President to attend Eurasian Media Forum at invitation of Kazakh counterpart

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will take part in the upcoming Eurasian Media Forum in Almaty from May 22 to 24, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been one of the co-founders of the Eurasian Media Forum.

In his invitation letter, the Kazakh President expressed confidence that the participation of such a famous and leading political and state figure like Armen Sarkissian to the Forum, will, undoubtedly, will be interesting for the participants and guests.

The Eurasian Media Forum is being held in Kazakhstan for already 15 years. It has become a leading platform for dialogue in the Eurasian region. The annual Forum brings together the most significant figures of politics, economics, social issues and, in particular, the media.

