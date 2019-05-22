Gallup survey: National Security Director, Defense Minister have highest approval rating

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. A survey conducted by Gallup International Association shows that the National Security Service Director and the Defense Minister having the highest approval rating among all officials in Armenia.

Respondents were only asked about Cabinet members and other officials, but not the president or prime minister in this given survey.

The survey results were presented by MPG Director Aram Navasardyan at a press conference.

Since 2011 MPG is an exclusive representative of the GALLUP International Association in Armenia.

“We have asked citizens to assess the work of ministers and structures by a 1 to 5 scale, where 1 is lowest and 5 is the highest assessment.

The highest average assessments were received by National Security Service Director Arthur Vanetsyan and Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan – 4,2 points. The lowest assessment, 3 points, went to Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan. The next highest indicator, 4 points, was received by Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan,” Navasardyan said.

Vanetsyan is also the President of the Football Federation of Armenia.

The survey was conducted from April 30 to May 9. 1108 citizens took part.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan