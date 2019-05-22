Inecobank: InecoPay success story presented in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. On 17 May 2019 within the framework of "Caucasus'19" regional conference organized by the SME Banking Club Inecobank presented the success story of InecoPay innovative solution from business client's perspective. In the course of the event, Inecobank was included in the SME Banking Club list of the Most Innovative Banks of the region and was presented with a certificate.

The bank informed that InecoPay is a simple and convenient solution for both the payer and the recipient of the payment. The customers make payments through scanning the QR code in the sales points with their smartphones, while the companies accept QR code-based payments without additional investments and waste of time. Furthermore, unlike card-based transactions, the transaction amount is visible on the company's bank account within up to one hour.

"Staying true to its slogan, Inecobank continuously develops customer-friendly, convenient, and accessible solutions for both individuals and business customers. We are delighted to present the business customer success story of InecoPay, the first of its kind solution in Armenia. I would like to highlight that we already provide colossal coverage, and continue expanding the list of InecoPay partners.

During the conference, we also had discussions with representatives of local banks on the introduction and expansion of new services in the Georgian market," said Aren Naltakyan, Development and Marketing Director of Inecobank.

