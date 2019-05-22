MP Mkhitar Hayrapetyan proposes “truly All-Armenian” distribution of funds of Hayastan

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Ruling My Step Alliance Member of Parliament Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, the Chair of the parliamentary Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sports Affairs, has met with Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Executive Director Haykak Arshamyan to present a proposal regarding the charitable organization’s distribution of funds.

Hayrapetyan brought forward “a proposal aimed at making the fund a truly All-Armenian one, by directing a certain part of the collected funds from the annual telethon fundraiser for various projects of strengthening Armenian communities of the Diaspora.”

According to Hayrapetyan, a former Minister of Diaspora, this proposal is part of the ruling bloc’s plans from the campaigning period to carry out new policy in relations with the Diaspora, through which Armenia will have an important role in strengthening numerous communities, organizations and institutions in the Diaspora, and will support those in need and solve pressing issues.

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan added that he and Arshamyan have the very same perceptions and ideas.

Haykak Arshamyan is expected to address the proposal in detail during the upcoming Board of Trustees meeting of the fund in June.

