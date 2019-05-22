Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 May

PM sacks adviser


YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has dismissed his advisor Grigor Muradyan, the PM’s Office said.

Muradyan, who was serving in the position pro-bono, was appointed in June of 2018.

The reason of the sacking wasn’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration