PM sacks adviser
YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has dismissed his advisor Grigor Muradyan, the PM’s Office said.
Muradyan, who was serving in the position pro-bono, was appointed in June of 2018.
The reason of the sacking wasn’t immediately clear.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
