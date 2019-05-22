Yerevan subway honors Aznavour’s 95th anniversary of birth by playing non-stop songs at stations
YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 95th anniversary of birth of the late French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour, the Yerevan Subway is playing the renowned singer’s songs in all metro stations of the Armenian capital.
“Today, from 07:00 until 23:00, Aznavour’s songs will be played in all stations of the Yerevan Subway,” spokesperson of the Yerevan K. Demirchyan Metro Tatev Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.
Charles Aznavour died on October 1 , 2018.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
