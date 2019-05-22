Charles Aznavour today would turn 95

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Renowned singer, composer, poet, actor, National Hero of Armenia, Charles Aznavur, who was singing about human emotions, an individual and the most dedicated human feelings, as well as about love and Homeland, on May 22 would turn 95 years old.

On the occasion of Aznavour’s 95th anniversary, a number of events will be held around the world throughout the year. Among them are exhibitions, concerts, opening of monuments, naming of public places and institutions.

On May 26 a concert will be held in Yerevan’s K. Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex during which famous French singers, such as Patrick Fiori, Hélène Ségara, Léa Castel, Slimane, will perform.

Charles Aznavour’s father, Misha, was born in the Georgian city of Akhaltsikhe, and mother in the Turkish city of Izmir. Charles’ family was firmly linked with the national traditions, mother tongue and church. Charles and his parents were attending the theatrical performances organized by Armenians. He had a great interest towards art from early childhood. The singer was attending a theatrical school. In order to help his parents Charles was performing in small performances and churches.

Later he started writing songs for the famous singers of the time. In 1946 he got acquainted with world-renowned singer Edith Piaf and they together toured performing concerts. Charles Aznavour performed in almost all best concert halls, as well as in Yerevan.

After the 1988 Spitak Earthquake Charles Aznavour visited Armenia for many times. He has created the “Aznavour for Armenia” foundation in Paris aimed at assisting the people affected from the earthquake.

Aznavour served as Permanent Representative of Armenia to UNESCO. In 2009 he has been appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Switzerland.

In 2004, Aznavour received the title of National Hero of Armenia.

In 2009, the Charles Aznavour Museum opened in Yerevan, Armenia.

Charles Aznavour died on October 1, 2018, leaving a rich musical heritage to the world.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan