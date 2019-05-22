LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-05-19

LONDON, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.84% to $1819.50, copper price down by 0.55% to $6011.00, lead price down by 0.77% to $1810.00, nickel price down by 1.33% to $11900.00, tin price down by 0.64% to $19350.00, zinc price down by 1.98% to $2555.50, molybdenum price down by 0.82% to $26566.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.