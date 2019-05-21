Piotr Świtalski confident that Armenian people highly appreciate EU’s projects

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Head of the EU delegation in Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski is confident that the Armenian people greatly appreciate the projects implemented by the EU in Armenia.

“The main goal of our works in Armenia is to help ordinary citizens on their path to having better life, more developed economy, rule of law and democracy. I am confident that the ordinary Armenians appreciate it. We visited Kapan, Ijevan, Dilijan and Gyumri during the last two weeks. I can say that thousands of people highly appreciate the works that the EU does in Armneia”, ARMENPRESS reports Świtalski told the reporters.

He reminded that the EU is a huge donor organization and fosters the reforms in Armenia. “We support the good and positive initiatives of Armenians. When the Armenian Government does good things, it can expect our support”, he said.

