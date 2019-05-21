“My step” bloc parliamentary faction to develop draft law for vetting

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary faction of “My step” bloc has made a decision on developing a draft law for vetting, ARMENPRESS reports head of the faction Lilit Makunts told the reporters following the closed meeting of the MPs of “My step” bloc.

“Starting from today we will intensively work in that direction”, she said.

In his May 20 speech PM Pashinyan made an announcement about the judicial system, saying that all judges in Armenia should be subjected to vetting, meaning that the citizens should have complete information about the political links of the judge, his possession and activities prior and during his tenure, as well as personal professional skills.

