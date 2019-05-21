Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-05-19
YEREVAN, 21 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.43 drams to 479.60 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.82 drams to 534.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.44 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.19 drams to 608.80 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 78.62 drams to 19688.38 drams. Silver price down by 1.20 drams to 222.27 drams. Platinum price down by 180.99 drams to 12520.63 drams.
