PM wants Armenia to become “paradise for talents”

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is seeking to make Armenia a “paradise for talents”.

“There shouldn’t be the kind of occurrences in Armenia, starting from the political system up to the educational system, which will constantly discourage people that they can’t do something, that they will fail, doesn’t matter nothing will change and so on. This mentality is the number one enemy in Armenia. This is the phenomenon which follows poverty, and an atmosphere of stampede is developing in the country. Changing this way of thinking is our priority objective, and this isn’t from the fantasy genre, because we have been able to do this in the political level, the change of political conduct must lead to economic changes. All universities of the world are searching for talents, and Armenia must be made into a paradise for talents, where unlimited opportunities for talent developing exist. I am sure that we will achieve this,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan