FM Mnatsakanyan, Federica Mogherini to chair 2nd session of Armenia-EU Partnership in Brussels in June

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The second session of the Armenia-European Union Partnership will be held in Brussels in June, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told reporters during today’s press briefing.

“The date is not clarified yet, but the second session of the Armenia-EU Partnership will take place in Brussels in June which will be chaired by Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini”, the MFA spokeswoman said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan