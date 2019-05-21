Pashinyan highlights scientific community’s constant communication with government

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attaches importance to the constant communication of scientific and expert community with the government.

On May 21 the PM participated in a scientific conference ‘Main guidelines of Economic Revolution in Armenia’ in the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.

“I am very happy that such a scientific conference has been organized with such a serious approach. For us it’s very important that the scientific, expert community of Armenia feels involved in the processes which are taking place in the country today. The government should not be isolated and must be in constant touch with the scientific and expert community. I am convinced that valuable thoughts, ideas will emerge during this discussion which will be implemented and will have a long-lasting meaning”, he said.

