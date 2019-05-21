Chinese FM expected in Armenia May 25-26
YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will visit Armenia May 25-26.
The upcoming visit was announced earlier without specifying timeframes.
“China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi’s visit to Armenia will take place May 25-26”, Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told a press briefing today.
She said during the visit Armenia and China will sign two international agreements, as well as another treaty. Naghdalyan did not elaborate.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
