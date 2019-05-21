Chinese FM expected in Armenia May 25-26

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will visit Armenia May 25-26.

The upcoming visit was announced earlier without specifying timeframes.

“China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi’s visit to Armenia will take place May 25-26”, Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told a press briefing today.

She said during the visit Armenia and China will sign two international agreements, as well as another treaty. Naghdalyan did not elaborate.

