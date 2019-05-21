Armenian FM travels to Bishkek for CSTO meeting, appointment of secretary general to be discussed

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will participate in the Foreign Ministerial Council Meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) that will take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

“In a few hours the minister will depart for Bishkek to participate in the CSTO Foreign Ministerial Council Session, where issues of the council’s agenda will be discussed, including issues which relate to the appointment of a Secretary General and all the steps in the event of an early termination of a Secretary General’s duties that are aimed at filling this legal gap,” foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said at a press briefing today.

The position of CSTO Secretary General remains vacant after Armenian general Yuri Khachaturov was dismissed in November, 2018. Khachaturov was recalled by Armenia for criminal proceedings regarding the 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan, when the general was serving in the Armenian military.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan