Tickets now available for WCIT 2019

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Tickets for the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology are now available on the official WCIT 2019 website. The standard ticket price is $695 with an early bird special (up to the 1000th ticket sold) of $395, Armenpress reports citing WCIT website.

Discounted rates are available for members of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (WCIT 2019 organizer), members of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WCIT founder), and local Armenian participants.

More than 2,500 private and public sector representatives from over 60 countries are expected to attend the Congress in Yerevan. This is the first time in ten years that the Congress will be taking place in Europe. Over the past month and a half, more than 1,500 organizations and individuals have pre-registered to take part in the Congress.

***

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).