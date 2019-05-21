Prince Charles agrees to meet Trump during state visit to UK
YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Britain’s Prince Charles agreed to meet with US President Donald Trump during his state visit to the United Kingdom in early June, CNN reported.
Trump and Charles, heir to the UK throne, are expected to meet for afternoon tea at Clarence House, the official residence of the Prince and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
The most likely date for the Trump-Charles encounter is June 3, the first day of the US President's visit. According to tradition, a state banquet, hosted by Queen Elizabeth, will take place on the first evening.
