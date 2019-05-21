Secretary of Security Council of Armenia holds working meetings in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan visited the headquarters of the Armenian National Committee of America and met with the executives on the sidelines of his working visit in the United States.

At the meeting Armen Grigoryan introduced the details of his working visit, the meetings held so far and upcoming events and the results recorded. ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian presented the Committee’s ongoing activities and goals.

The meeting participants discussed the ongoing political processes in Armenia and the development of Armenian-American relations.

Later Armen Grigoryan met with Executive Director of the Armenian Assembly of America Bryan Ardouny during which they discussed issues relating to the Armenian-American ties, the cooperation with the US-Armenian community and the Diaspora structures.

