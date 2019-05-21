LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-05-19

LONDON, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 may:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1835.00, copper price stood at $6044.00, lead price stood at $1824.00, nickel price stood at $12060.00, tin price stood at $19475.00, zinc price stood at $2607.00, molybdenum price down by 0.41% to $26786.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.