LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-05-19
LONDON, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 may:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1835.00, copper price stood at $6044.00, lead price stood at $1824.00, nickel price stood at $12060.00, tin price stood at $19475.00, zinc price stood at $2607.00, molybdenum price down by 0.41% to $26786.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
