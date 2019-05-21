NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 20-05-19
NEW YORK, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Precious metals prices for 20 may:
“Armenpress” reports the price of gold futures is down by 0.18% to $1275.10, silver futures is up by 0.14% to $14.41, while platinum futures is down by 0.66% to $814.00.
The measurement unit is 1 troy ounce (31.1 grams).
New York’s NYMEХ (New York Merchantile Exchange) is a US futures market founded in 1882. Currently trade is carried out by the exchange’s two divisions, the NYMEX Division and the COMEX Division, the first one designed for trades of oil, gas, platinum, palladium, ethanol, coal, electricity and carbon dioxide emissions, the second one for gold, silver, copper and aluminum.
