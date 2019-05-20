Meeting between Bako Sahakyan and MPs from ruling party over

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and MPs from “My step” bloc is over. ARMENPRESS reports Bako Sahakyan answered the questions of reporters following the meeting. He said that all the priority issues were discussed.

“We agreed to use all the opportunities, including having frequent meetings, in order not to appear in situations that alien for us, for our Motherland”, Sahakyan said, adding the sides were sincere and he tried to present his approaches.

Bako Sahakyan said that they discussed security issues, as well as issues about negotiations and economy.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan