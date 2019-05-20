I am confident we will achieve the goals we have declared – PM Pashinyan receives students from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a group of about two dozen students from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, who have arrived in Armenia to get acquainted with Armenia’s system of governance, the ongoing reforms and transformations, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.



The Prime Minister greeted the students and upon their request, touched upon the developments in our country. Nikol Pashinyan underscored that his government is strongly committed to developing and strengthening democracy, which will bring about new real changes in Armenia’s public life. According to Nikol Pashinyan, it is important that the citizens are participating in the reform process, enabling the government to carry out the proposed changes.

“We are optimistic and confident in our present day and the future. We are convinced that we will achieve the proposed goals,” the Head of Government said. Touching upon today’s statement on the judicial system, Nikol Pashinyan noted that it referred to the lack of judicial power in the country.

The Premier stressed that Armenia badly needs a truly independent and impartial judicial system. The lack of such a system is the number one threat to our country, and therefore, its soonest possible tackling is a nationwide imperative.

The Prime Minister answered a few questions asked by the students concerning the government’s priorities, judicial reforms, anticorruption campaign, human rights, civil society, Armenia’s foreign policy and other issues of topical interest.

In conclusion, the students thanked the Premier for audience and for giving detailed answers to their questions.