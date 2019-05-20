Lawyer informs about stay of proceedings in the case of Kocharyan and others and sending them to Constitutional Court  

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The court has made a decision on the stay of proceeding of the case of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Vice Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, and former Secretary General of the CSTO Yuri Khachaturov and sending it to the Constitutional Court, Seyran Ohanyan’s lawyer Inesa Petrosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“ I was informed from the court that the case has been suspended on the grounds of sending it to the Constitutional Court”, she said.

Prosecutor General’s Office has no information about it yet.

The 4 are accused of overthrowing the constitutional order during March 2008 unrest. Only Robert Kocharyan was detained, but was released on March 18 given the personal guarantees of the present and former Presidents of Artsakh.

