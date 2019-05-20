The success of the leadership of Armenia is the success of entire Armenian nation – President of Artsakh’s parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The success of the leadership of Armenia in reform implementation is the success of the entire Armenian nation in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, ARMENPRESS reports President of the National Assembly of Artsakh Ashot Ghoulyan wrote on his Facebook page, commenting on the domestic political developments in Armenia.

“The developments taking place in Armenia are linked with each of us. The only concerning point in this process is the thoughtless comments by some individuals or groups that ignite controversies between Artsakh and Armenia.

The processes that kicked off one year ago aimed at strengthening the power of people and implementing reforms in all the spheres of social life need the support and participation of each of us.

Therefore, the success of the leadership of Armenia is the success of the entire Armenian nation in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora”, Ashot Ghoulyan wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan