Armenian President, Kazakh Finance Minister discuss economic ties

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has met with Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister – Finance Minister Alikhan Smailov today during a visit to the country.

Issues related to the development of bilateral economic cooperation were discussed, according to a readout published by Sarkissian’s Office.

Sarkissian and Smailov noted that great potential exists for mutually beneficial partnership in a number of sectors, the productive utilization of which will boost economic ties between the two countries and will contribute to growth of trade turnover. Cooperation within the EEU was also discussed.

