PM’s spouse visits school named after 2016 April war hero

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, on May 20 visited a secondary school named after Jora Yesayan, fallen during the 2016 April war, in Darbnik village of Ararat province, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Accompanied by village head Davit Gziryan and school principal Nelli Zhiroyan, the PM’s spouse toured the school and attended an event dedicated to the memory of the April war hero.

In her remarks Anna Hakobyan said it’s very important that there are boys like Jora. “You should study very well and develop every day. The strengthening of our country depends on each of us. Everyone should be in his/her place and contribute to the development of the homeland with his/her work. Thank you for this day”, Anna Hakobyan told the school-children.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan