Kazakhstan interested in deepening economic ties with Armenia: President Sarkissian meets PM Mamin

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Kazakhstan on a working visit, met with Prime Minister Askar Mamin in Nur-Sultan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Kazakh PM thanked the Armenian President for the participation to the 12th annual economic forum and expressed confidence that such visits contribute to developing the relations between the two states. “There is a great potential for the development of commercial relations between our countries, but it is not fully utilized. There is a full support from our side to develop the economic ties in all spheres of mutual interest”, the Kazakh PM said.

President Armen Sarkissian said he is happy to discuss the economic cooperation prospects between the two friendly countries with the Prime Minister.

The officials, in particularly, highlighted agriculture, IT, energy, infrastructures, education and tourism as prospective areas for cooperation.

The Kazakh PM in his turn said they are interested in the full cooperation with Armenia in the aforementioned and other areas and are ready to thoroughly discuss all opportunities of partnership.

At the request of PM Mamin, President Sarkissian touched upon the current domestic political situation in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan