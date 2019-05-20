Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 May

ARF announces upcoming rally


YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The ARF is convening a rally on May 23rd in Yerevan’s Freedom Square, ARF Supreme Body Representative Ishkhan Saghatelyan said on Facebook.

He said the ARF will soon deliver a statement.

The rally will take place May 23rd at 19:00.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




