Two lieutenant governors of Ararat sacked
YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sacked deputy governors of Ararat Province Tigran Parsilyan and Arthur Mkrtchyan, the government’s website reported.
The reason of the dismissal wasn’t immediately clear.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
