Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 May

Two lieutenant governors of Ararat sacked


YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sacked deputy governors of Ararat Province Tigran Parsilyan and Arthur Mkrtchyan, the government’s website reported.

The reason of the dismissal wasn’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration